International Day Of Education 2025: History, Significance

The International Day of Education is celebrated every year on January 24 to highlight the important role of education in promoting peace and development. It was officially declared by the United Nations General Assembly on December 3, 2018, through resolution 73/25.

In 2025, the world will celebrate the seventh International Day of Education with the theme: "AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation." This theme focuses on how education can help people understand, adapt to, and shape the rapid changes brought by artificial intelligence and technology.

The official website reads: "As computer and AI-driven systems become more sophisticated, the boundaries between human intention and machine-driven action often blur, raising critical questions about how to preserve, redefine, and, ideally, elevate human agency in an age of technological acceleration."



The International Day of Education was created to show the power of education in achieving global goals and building a better future. The resolution to establish this day was co-written by Nigeria and 58 other countries, showing strong worldwide support for fair, high-quality education for everyone.

Significance

The International Day of Education highlights the key ways education helps the world:

Promoting peace and development: Education is essential for creating peaceful and strong communities.

Achieving global goals: Quality education supports Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) and helps achieve other global targets.

Encouraging teamwork: The resolution calls on governments, organisations, businesses, and individuals to work together to make education accessible to all.

UNESCO, the UN's education agency, leads the yearly celebration of this day.

