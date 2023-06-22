Harry Styles Stops Concert For Pregnant Fan To Use Washroom And Names The Baby

The 29-year-old singer then used the break to interact with the other concertgoers

English singer Harry Styles' kind gesture for a pregnant fan is winning hearts across the internet. The singer took the stage at Cardiff's Principality Stadium for a particularly memorable Love on Tour concert Tuesday night. The 'As It Was' singer stopped his concert to let a pregnant woman named Sian use the washroom.

The mother-to-be initially caught the attention of the crowd when she asked for help naming her baby, reported Page Six.

The pop star said from the stage, "That's a lot of pressure, Sian. You don't really want me to name it?"

"This could be quite fun though, couldn't it?" he added in excitement. "What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be? What's it gonna be?"

But before the singer could give his options, she said that she needed to take a bathroom break.

Styles asked the audience, "I think we all agree that it's important that Sian goes for a wee, don't we?"

He told mom-to-be, "I'm going to do this for one time. If you go for a wee, I'm going to stall."

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer added, "Sian, you won't miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won't miss a thing."

The 29-year-old singer then used the break to interact with the other concertgoers and read their signs.

When Sian came back from the bathroom break, he said, "Here she comes, here she comes."

Then the Grammy winner helped the pregnant woman choose between the names of Stevie, Rafe, Harley and Caleb for her unborn baby.

The "As It Was" singer asked concertgoers to cheer for which name they preferred, and Caleb received the most screams.

Styles resumed the show, declaring the name selection: "Job done."

The video was uploaded on TikTok and it has so far received 600,000 views.

Commenting underneath the video, a user wrote, ""He is always gentle and kind with pregnant women. So sweet and understanding."

"I bet Sian was STRESSING in the bathroom," another remarked. "I'd be running to the toilet then I'd cry."

Last week, the Grammy winner helped a fan announce the sex of her baby during his London show on June 14 at Wembley Stadium.

He popped a balloon filled with pink confetti on stage and revealed, "We're having a girl Wembley! I'm very excited."



