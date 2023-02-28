Harry Styles Spotted Chilling At A Japanese Cafe In Melbourne

Harry Styles arrived in Australia shortly after appearing at Brit awards in London.

British pop star Harry Styles was recently spotted out and about in Australia while in the country performing his 'Love On Tour' show. The 29-year-old was seen enjoying with his friends at a local cafe in Melbourne and casually rocking a brown and yellow floral tracksuit. His hair was pinned up with a clip.

Taking to social media, several users posted videos and pictures of the superstar. According to Stuff.co.nz, Mr Styles was spotted chilling with his friends at a Japanese cafe called Cibi. "Harry was spotted today at Cibi, a Japanese cafe, in Melbourne with Luis and Paddy! February 26," a fan page dedicated to Mr Styles wrote in the caption while sharing a series of pictures.

Take a look at the images and video below:

Internet users were quick to react to the images and videos. "Please I can't with everyone's faces in the back just trying not to freak out," wrote one user. "imagine peacefully sitting in a cafe and drinking ur iced coffee and all of a sudden harry styles walks in," commented another.

Meanwhile, Mr Styles has reportedly kept a low profile while on tour. However, he has been making headlines and delighting his fans through his huge, glamorous stadium shows.

Last week, Mr Styles created a memorable moment during his tour in Australia by doing a "shoey" on stage. The 'As It Was' singer stunned his fans by drinking out of his Adidas sneaker. A viral video showed Mr Styles slipping off one of his shoes, filling it with liquid and - without hesitation - necking the drink before putting it back on his foot.