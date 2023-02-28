Harry Styles Spotted Chilling At A Japanese Cafe In Melbourne

British pop star Harry Styles was recently spotted out and about in Australia while in the country performing his 'Love On Tour' show. The 29-year-old was seen enjoying with his friends at a local cafe in Melbourne and casually rocking a brown and yellow floral tracksuit. His hair was pinned up with a clip.
Taking to social media, several users posted videos and pictures of the superstar. According to Stuff.co.nz, Mr Styles was spotted chilling with his friends at a Japanese cafe called Cibi. "Harry was spotted today at Cibi, a Japanese cafe, in Melbourne with Luis and Paddy! February 26," a fan page dedicated to Mr Styles wrote in the caption while sharing a series of pictures.
Take a look at the images and video below:
"Harry today at Cibi, a Japanese cafe, in Melbourne with Luis and Paddy! February 26," the fan page wrote while sharing a video of the superstar.
Internet users were quick to react to the images and videos. "Please I can't with everyone's faces in the back just trying not to freak out," wrote one user. "imagine peacefully sitting in a cafe and drinking ur iced coffee and all of a sudden harry styles walks in," commented another.
Meanwhile, Mr Styles has reportedly kept a low profile while on tour. However, he has been making headlines and delighting his fans through his huge, glamorous stadium shows.
Last week, Mr Styles created a memorable moment during his tour in Australia by doing a "shoey" on stage. The 'As It Was' singer stunned his fans by drinking out of his Adidas sneaker. A viral video showed Mr Styles slipping off one of his shoes, filling it with liquid and - without hesitation - necking the drink before putting it back on his foot.