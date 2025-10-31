Halloween 2025: When Is Halloween? Date, Significance And Celebrations

Halloween 2025: The highly anticipated spooky festival is being celebrated today, Friday, October 31st, across the globe, especially in the USA and parts of Europe. Over the decades, Halloween has gained prominence not just as an important holiday in the West but also as an intrinsic part of pop culture worldwide. People put their best foot forward by putting on spooky makeup and clothes for these parties.

History Of Halloween

In addition to its close relation to All Saints Day, Halloween is also believed to have its origins in a 2000-year-old Celtic festival. The Celtic communities celebrated their New Year on November 1, with Halloween being celebrated on October 31 as New Year's Eve.

The Celts believed ghosts may return to Earth on the night of October 31, and that the line between the living and the dead would become obscure. People dressed in animal costumes to fend off evil spirits and built bonfires to ward off these wandering souls.

Significance Of Halloween Day

Over the years, Halloween has become one of the most important festivals in the USA and several European countries. The ancient rituals have been replaced by contemporary versions of the same, such as the "trick or treat" custom carried out by children.

Trick-or-treating has its roots in the medieval practice of "souling," where poor people would go door-to-door asking for food and other treats. The tradition of carving pumpkins originated in Ireland, where people would carve faces into vegetables to ward off spirits.

Also Read | Halloween 2025: Wishes, Spooky Quotes & Fun Messages To Celebrate October 31st

How Is Halloween Celebrated?

Halloween is now a global festival that is observed not only in Western countries, but also in some regions of Asia and Latin America. In India, Halloween has gained popularity among the younger generation in metro cities. The occasion also falls on the same day as Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a celebration in Mexico dedicated to paying respect to departed relatives.

Every year, pop culture references-from horror films to fantasy characters-influence costume trends at Schools, workplaces, and shopping centres host themed events.