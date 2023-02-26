Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Being Married To Justin Bieber, Says 'My Favourite Thing Is...'

Hailey Bieber was interviewed by her husband, Justin Bieber, for the first time.

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about her marriage to singer Justin Bieber. The 26-year-old model influencer was interviewed by her husband for the cover story of this month's 'Vogue Australia'. While speaking about her skincare brand Rhode Skin, Hailey revealed her favourite aspect of her marriage with the Canadian musician.

According to The Independent, in the interview, Hailey told Justin that her favourite part of marriage is the "companionship" she shares with him. "My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she said, adding, "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

Justin simply gushed about his wife during the interview. He told her that watching her build her brand "has been the coolest".

Hailey and Justin married in a secret ceremony in New York in 2019 after a year-long engagement. Last September, the two celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 26-year-old model opened up about how Justin is "still the person that I wanna be rushing back to" whenever she has to go away for work. The model acknowledged that marriage is not always easy and requires mutual effort to thrive. "At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she told the magazine.

In the same interview, Hailey also opened up about her and her husband's health struggles - detailing how she had suffered a "mini-stroke" and underwent surgery, while Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that caused paralysis on the right side of his face.