Gypsy Driver Arrested After Video Of Tiger Charging At Tourists Goes Viral

The incident took place near Jim Corbett National Park on Wednesday morning.

A gypsy driver in Uttarakhand was recently arrested for allegedly provoking a tiger after a video of the wild animal charging at a tourist vehicle was shared widely on social media. The incident took place near Jim Corbett National Park on Wednesday morning. In the clip, the tiger was seen coming out from the bushes and growling ferociously before charging towards the tourist vehicle.

On Friday, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda informed that the driver of the gypsy was arrested for provoking the wild cat. He has been booked under Wildlife Protection Act, the forest official said on Twitter.

Driver of this gypsy has been arrested under Wildlife Protection Act. pic.twitter.com/6rfi8l3LHY — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 28, 2023

As seen in the clip, the tiger is seen growling. It seems annoyed and remains behind bushes off the road. Meanwhile, one of the tourists is heard shouting at the tiger. The vehicle stands still with the visitors while they capture the tiger in their cameras.

Seconds later, the tiger takes a leap from behind the bushes towards the vehicle. The tourists again start shouting and the car starts moving in reverse. However, the angry tiger starts following the gypsy.

Finally, at the end of the clip, the tiger stands still while growling, before disappearing in the forest.

Striped monk gets irritated 😣

What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right? pic.twitter.com/4RDCVLWiRR — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 26, 2023

The clip had accumulated more than 88,000 views and thousands of comments. Several internet users vented out their anger on visitors for not following rules while visiting sanctuaries and national parks.

"Sensitizing the visitors about habits and habitats of animals is very important as we have less space for wildlife and more people are entering their space. Nature guides have a very important role in this," wrote one user. "the safari numbers needs to be curtailed - daily basis and also some weeks of no safari," said another.