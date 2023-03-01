Guy Savoy: 5 Points On The Chef Who Lost Michelin Star

Guy Savoy's Monnaie de Paris restaurant has had three stars since 2002. The restaurant overlooks the Seine and has a sister version in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, told Times that restaurants given stars are “exceptional” and decisions to remove them are “carefully considered” and “supported by numerous visits from our inspectors throughout the year”.

Guy Savoy was crowned "Best Chef in the World" for the sixth consecutive year in November 2022 by the La Liste.

He opened his first restaurant in 1980 and has trained many of the biggest names in global gastronomy, including Gordon Ramsay, who calls Savoy his “culinary mentor,” reported Standard.co.uk.