'Growling and Yelling' As Wolverine Has Damaged Hugh Jackman's Vocal Cords

Mr Jackman will soon be growling and yelling as Wolverine once again in "Deadpool 3".

Actor Hugh Jackman has been playing Wolverine in the "X-Men" film franchise for over two decades and all of the growling has taken its toll on the actor's voice. On the BBC's "Front Row," Mr Jackman revealed that playing Wolverine caused permanent damage to his vocal cords.

"I've done some damage to my voice with Wolverine. My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling," Mr Jackman said on BBC Radio 4 programme.

He continued telling the outlet, "My vocal teacher in drama school would've been horrified with some of the things I did (as Wolverine)." It is to be noted that Mr Jackman's character is known for roaring when releasing his iron claws.

He explained, "We learned a technique (in school) of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice."

The actor stated that he puts a lot of effort in vocal preparation. "I'm working on it. I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role," he added.

The actor will soon be growling and yelling as Wolverine once again in "Deadpool 3" this year.

Mr Jackson admitted last month on HBO's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" that the physical preparation for his role as "Wolverine" was taxing on his body, but he never used steroids to bulk up.