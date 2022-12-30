Greta Thunberg Takes Another Swipe At Ex-Kickboxer Andrew Tate Over His Detention In Romania

Ms Thunberg's tweet garnered over 506,000 likes and over 7.6 million views.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is winning the internet's admiration yet again, but this time for taking another swipe at the controversial social media personality Andrew Tate over his arrest in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Thunberg wrote, "This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes" - in reference to reports that the Romanian police were tipped to Mr Tate's location in Bucharest after he released a video of himself sitting beside a Jerry Pizza box.

this is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

Ms Thunberg's tweet garnered over 506,000 likes and over 7.6 million views in just a few hours. "Greta, I don't think the planet can handle anymore burning." wrote one user. "Who needs fireworks to see in the new year when you have a public burning like this," jokingly said another.

A third user simply commented, "Queen of the world!!!" while a fourth user added, "Woke up thinking I might've dreamt about him getting arrested then Ms Greta slams that one in. What a beautiful outcome."

Meanwhile, according to The Independent, the Romanian police were able to detain the former kickboxer and his brother with the help of pizza boxes that were seen in his Twitter interaction with Ms Thunberg.

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism had been waiting for nine months for the Tate brothers to return to Romania. They mobilised forces and raided his villa after learning that they were in the country through their social media posts.

Taking to Twitter, civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo wrote, "Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country."

Notably, it all began after Mr Tate got embroiled in a war of words on Twitter with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. Mr Tate was told to get a life by the 19-year-old after he told her he owned 33 cars with "enormous emissions".

On Wednesday, he then responded to Ms Thunberg in a video, in which he was seen smoking a cigar in a silk robe and questioning the teenage climate activist's gender. Mr Tate also insulted Ms Thunberg with hateful remarks and tried to joke about refusing to recycle the pizza boxes to taunt the climate activist.