Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Mobile Phone Users. Read Details

The vulnerabilities posed significant risks and threats to the owners.

The Indian government has issued additional security warnings this week, specifically targeting users of Samsung Galaxy phones. The security advisory from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) highlights multiple vulnerabilities impacting millions of Samsung Galaxy phones, spanning both older and newer models.

Issued on December 13, the security alert categorizes the concern as high-risk, emphasizing the urgent need for existing Samsung users to promptly update their phone's operating system or firmware.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products that could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information, and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," CERT said in its vulnerability note.

As per the report, the susceptible software to this threat includes Samsung Mobile Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14.

These vulnerabilities are the weak spots in the device's security walls. If a cyber attacker finds these openings, they could:

Steal phone's secret code (SIM PIN).

Shout loud commands to phone (broadcast with elevated privilege).

Peek into private AR Emoji files.

Change the clock on the castle gate (Knox Guard lock).

Snoop around phone's files (access arbitrary files).

Steal important information (sensitive information).

Control the phone like a puppet (execute arbitrary code).

Take over the whole phone (compromise the targeted system).

Instructions for Samsung smartphone users:

Users of Samsung Galaxy phones are advised to promptly update their device's operating system (OS) and firmware, as suggested by the reports. Failing to do so could render Samsung models vulnerable to potential threats from hackers. Neglecting system updates might provide hackers with an opportunity to circumvent device security and gain unauthorized access to sensitive data. Samsung has released a fix to these threats; users are advised to get it as soon as possible.