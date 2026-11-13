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'Got Another Microsoft Outage Before GTA 6': Memes Flood Internet As Outlook, Teams Remain Dark

Despite the significant disruptions caused by the Microsoft outage, social media found a silver lining in the unexpected downtime.

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'Got Another Microsoft Outage Before GTA 6': Memes Flood Internet As Outlook, Teams Remain Dark
Social media users had a field day with memes after Microsoft outage.

Working professionals across India woke up on Friday (Nov 13) to a major global outage affecting Microsoft platforms. Millions of users were unable to access the tech giant's suite of workplace tools and services. As a result, daily workflows and office productivity have faced significant disruptions throughout the morning. Instead of panicking, the internet has responded with humour. The widespread outage has flooded social media feeds with memes as users joked about getting an unexpected break from meetings, emails, and looming work deadlines.

With GTA 6 just around the corner, users could not help joking that we got another Microsoft outage before the game's release. Meanwhile, others urged Microsoft engineers to take their sweet time fixing the issue so they could keep dodging work.

Also Read | GTA 6 Nearly Refused Rating In South Korea Over 'Out-Of-Context Genital Nudity'

What Is Happening With Microsoft?

In updates posted on social media, Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft said its investigation had identified a process responsible for establishing secure connections on the affected servers as a key factor behind the disruption. The process was becoming overwhelmed, causing the servers to stop processing requests.

Microsoft later explained that a portion of its infrastructure was "experiencing elevated load" which it said was "likely contributing to the connectivity errors." The company determined a number of servers were "unexpectedly unavailable" due to a problem that caused them to fail during automated checks.

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