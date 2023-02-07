Google's Bard AI: 5 Points On ChatGPT's Rival

The conversational chatbot is based on LaMDA, Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications system, and has been in development for several years.

In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Bard AI was to go out for testing with a plan to make it more widely available "in the coming weeks".

The blog post further said that the software will draw on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Google is pitching it as "an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now".

Much like ChatGPT, Bard would source its responses from a limited version of its base language model in order to reduce computing power and reach a wider audience.