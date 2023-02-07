Google's Bard AI: 5 Points On ChatGPT's Rival

Here are five points on Bard AI:
The conversational chatbot is based on LaMDA, Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications system, and has been in development for several years.
In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that Bard AI was to go out for testing with a plan to make it more widely available "in the coming weeks".
The blog post further said that the software will draw on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Google is pitching it as "an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now".
Much like ChatGPT, Bard would source its responses from a limited version of its base language model in order to reduce computing power and reach a wider audience.
Some publications, however, point to key details between the two products from rical tech companies. Forbes said in an article that ChatGPT will be made available on a standalone basis, and perhaps will be available via an API (application programming interface). There is no such word about Bard AI. Also, ChatGPT is open to the public for free (though there is a paid version called ChatGPT Plus), but Bard is being offered to a handful of trusted testers.
Post a comment