"Peak Peace And Productivity": Google Techie In Bengaluru Calls Moving To 2BHK "Best Decision"

A Google employee based in Bengaluru recently shared on social media that moving into a 2BHK flat and setting up a dedicated workspace in one of the rooms has been a game-changer for his productivity. In a post on X, Priyansh Agarwal said that he considers this decision the best one he's made this year, highlighting the benefits of having a spacious and organised work environment.

Mr Agarwal shared that although a significant portion of his salary now goes towards rent, the peace and productivity he's gained make it worthwhile. This experience has made him understand why people prefer living alone.

"The best decision I have taken this year is to move into a 2BHK alone and dedicate 1 room to just my workspace. Now a big chunk of my salary goes into just rent but I am getting peak peace and productivity. It has made me realise why people like to live alone," the post on X read.

See the post here:

His post resonated with many young professionals in Bengaluru, reflecting a growing trend where individuals prioritise privacy, mental health, and a better work-from-home setup over affordability and shared living spaces.

One user wrote, "Once you start enjoying your own company, life becomes so much better."

Another commented, "solo living a blend of quiet mornings, spacious rooms, and the freedom to decorate. Embrace solitude, creativity, and self-discovery every day."

A third said, "Glad you're loving the solo 2BHK life—peak peace and productivity are worth every penny of that rent! How's the dedicated workspace setup working out for your daily routine?" A fourth added, "peace and productivity are invaluable investments. the cost of solitude often pays dividends in clarity and focus. glad to hear you're experiencing the profound benefits of creating a dedicated workspace. more professionals should consider this strategic move."