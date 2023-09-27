'A Walk Down Memory Lane': Google Celebrates Its 25th Birthday With A Special Doodle

Today's Google Doodle comes with a GIF which turns 'Google' into 'G25gle'.

Search giant Google is celebrating its 25th birthday today with a special doodle. Google Inc. was incorporated on September 4, but for more than a decade the company has celebrated its birthday on September 27. So today, the company took a "walk down memory lane" and showcased different doodles to mark this special occasion. Today's Google Doodle comes with a GIF which turns 'Google' into 'G25gle'. The tech firm said that it was using this day as a "time to reflect" while being oriented towards the future.

"Today's Doodle celebrates Google's 25th year. And while here at Google we're oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let's take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago," Google wrote in its blog.

25 years ago, Google Search launched from a garage in a California suburb. Today, we have offices and data centers on six continents, in over 200 cities. In honor of our 25th birthday tomorrow, take a world tour with us #Google25 ↓ https://t.co/lRCaDCJvg0 — Google (@Google) September 26, 2023

Google was founded by doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page who met in Stanford University's computer science program in the late 90s. The two quickly learned that they shared a similar vision - to make the World Wide Web a more accessible place. The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine, as per its blog.

"As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google's first office - a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born," it read.

Further, the company emphasized that much has changed since 1998, but also said that its mission has remained the same - "to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful". Thanking users for "evolving with us over the past 25 years," Google added, "We can't wait to see where the future takes us, together".

Google's current CEO is Sundar Pichai, who last month penned a note to mark the company's birthday. He looked back at the journey of the company, its role in transforming technology, and the path towards the future. He expressed his gratitude to the users, employees and partners who have been a part of Google's success. He also expressed appreciation for the constant challenge to innovate and the dedication of past and present Googlers.

In his note, Mr Pichai also highlighted the importance of innovation and adaptation. He acknowledged that what was once seen as extraordinary technology quickly became ordinary as the boundaries continued to be pushed.