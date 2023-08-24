Google Celebrates Chandrayaan-3's Success With Animated Doodle

Google congratulated ISRO scientists for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Google has released a doodle to celebrate the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface. The animated doodle shows the Vikram lander circulating the Earth's only natural satellite and finally landing on its south pole. Rover Pragyan then comes out of it and starts exploring the lunar surface. The Moon is shown delighted at the achievement and the Earth (representing people) too joining in. The doodle represents the congratulatory messages that India's space agency ISRO is receiving after achieving this remarkable feat.

Google has also created a page that describes the journey of Chandrayaan-3 from the time of its launch on July 14 to touchdown on August 23.

It also highlights why the Moon's south pole is so important for space scientists.

"The moon's south pole has been an area of heightened interest for space explorers as they suspected the existence of ice deposits located inside permanently shadowed craters. Chandrayaan-3 has now confirmed this prediction to be true! This ice offers the potential of critical resources for future astronauts such as air, water, and even hydrogen rocket fuel," Google wrote on the page.

As the country celebrates the huge milestone, the Pragyan rover has started its work.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday morning, ISRO said, "Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon."

S Somanath, the chairman of the space agency, told NDTV that both the lander and the rover are healthy and that images captured by the rover will be released soon.