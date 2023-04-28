'Goblin Foetus' With Claws And Tail Found In A Mexico Warehouse

The "goblin baby" is currently on display at the Museo de los Duendes.

A "goblin foetus" was found by construction workers renovating an abandoned warehouse in Santa Mara Regla, northeast of Mexico City. This find has internet users in a frenzy as they debate the identity of the spooky, folkloric-looking item.

The New York Post reported, quoting Francisco Mayoral Flores, the municipal mayor in the town where the alleged orcling was found, that "samples have already been taken to determine a scientific explanation."

As accompanying photos show, the mummified corpse boasts a small body, pointy ears, an oversize shnoz, and gnarled, claw-tipped hands and feet, much like one of the evil emerald imps from "Lord of the Rings."

The news outlet further reported that the "goblin baby" is currently on display at the Museo de los Duendes, which literally translates to the Goblin Museum, in the municipality of Huasca de Ocampo, where the pol serves as mayor.

Though his analysis might sound outlandish, Flores suggested that it's actually quite reasonable considering the magical realm over which he presides.

"If it had been found in another municipality, it would not have been relevant," the mayor declared. "But due to the themes of goblins and the mystical here, there is a cultural and social demand to give it importance."