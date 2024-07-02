Girl In China Asks Elon Musk To Fix A Bug On Her Tesla Screen, He Reacts

The Tesla CEO took note of the issue.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to help a young Tesla owner from China who was facing issues with the screen in her Tesla vehicle. Molly recorded a video to report "an important bug" that she observed while drawing on the screen.

She says in the clip, "Hello Mr Musk. I am Molly from China. I have a question about your car. When I draw a picture, sometimes the lines disappear like this. You see it? So can you fix it? Thank you."

In the short clip, Molly highlights the problem. Her previous lines and markings disappear or become invisible on the screen as she draws anything new. "Molly decided to report an important bug to Mr Musk @elonmusk #Tesla $tsla," reads the caption of the video.

The Tesla CEO took note of this and said, "Sure".

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of attention on the microblogging website. It has a million views and 14,000 likes on the platform.

"That's awesome. Thank you for sharing this bug with us all. It's great to see Elon responding," said a user.

"Well done on explaining the problem Molly!!!" remarked a user.

A third person commented, "TOTAL RECALL NEEDED IMMEDIATELY!!!!!"

"This girls is more polite and well spoken than most adults. Love this video!" added another person.

"Well, that's the cutest thing I've seen today. I wish Molly from China the best of luck in her further testing," commented another user.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk has confirmed that he is currently working on the EV company's fourth master plan. On June 18, the billionaire wrote on X that he is actively working on Tesla Master Plan Part Four, and exuded confidence saying that ''it will be epic.''

Notably, these master plans have served as a roadmap for the company's goals and have been instrumental in guiding its trajectory. Under these, Tesla presents its strategy for the future. The first one was released on August 2, 2006, the second one in July 2016 and the last one was unveiled in March last year. ''Working on the Tesla Master Plan 4. It will be epic,'' he wrote on X.