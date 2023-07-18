Gigi Hadid Arrested For Marijuana Possession In The Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid was travelling with her friend, Leah Nicole McCarthy.

American supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested for possession of cannabis while vacationing in the Cayman Islands, according to reports by multiple media outlets.

According to E! News, the 28-year-old supermodel was reportedly arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10 after arriving in the Cayman Islands with a friend via private plane.

The E! News reported, quoting a news article in local outlet Cayman Marl Road, that shortly after Hadid and her pal arrived via a private plane, custom officials allegedly found "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in their luggage.

Hadid and her friend were then arrested on "suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," the outlet reports, adding that they were then taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre, where they were released on bail.

Marijuana and equipment for using marijuana were discovered in both travellers' luggage, according to Cayman Marl Road, which reported that this happened during the search of their luggage. The quantities were minimal and appeared to be for personal use.

The news outlet added that GiGi Hadid and her friend McCarthy appeared in summary court on July 12, 2023, and were charged. They pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000, but no conviction was recorded.