'Get Out of Here': Viral Video Shows Man Freeing Wolf From Trap

Man puts his own life in danger to save the wolf's.

Traps for animals are something that is often helpful to catch dangerous and harmful wild creatures, but sometimes it is very painful for the animal itself. No matter how dangerous an animal is, it needs compassion when in distress.

In an undated video that is currently making the rounds on the Internet, a man is shown risking his life to free a wolf that has become stuck in the trap.

The video was shared on Facebook by a user named Arkin Del Rosario, and the caption reads, "Rescue a wolf caught in a trap very carefully in slow motion."

The animal is seen in the footage screaming in pain as its front legs are pierced. The man tries to shift the animal to one side with the aid of a metal rod that he is holding in his hand. But that manoeuvre doesn't work since the animal is in excruciating pain.

The man uses one hand to try to free the wolf's paws while using his iron rod to safely keep the beast at a distance. Nonetheless, it took him a few tries because the animal was in excruciating pain. The animal stayed there, sitting, even after it was released from the trap. The tense footage came to an end when the man yelled, "Get out of here!"

The video went viral on the internet, with approximately 6 million views on Facebook. Over 30,000 people liked it, and more than 400 people commented on it.

'My submissive salutation to those largehearted men who are involved in performing such generous rescuing activities for endangered animals. Many thanks," commented a user.