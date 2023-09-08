From Waiter To Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri Reveals 5 Job Roles That Shaped His Career

Mr Mosseri has served as head of Instagram since October 2018.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently shared his extraordinary career journey on social media and left internet users impressed and inspired. Mr Mosseri, who has served as head of Instagram since October 2018, took part in a viral trend on the Meta-owned platform Threads where users revealed the five roles that shaped their career.

In his post, Mr Mosseri revealed that he started as a waiter and then moved on to become a bartender. By his third job, he secured a position as a designer and manager. He then gradually transitioned to become a product manager, before ultimately working as the head of Instagram.

Mr Mosseri's post accumulated more than 2,400 likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours. Internet users applauded his determination and work ethic. While some users shared their own job history, others said that they were impressed by Mr Mosseri's resume.

"What a resume," wrote one user. "Super awesome," said another. "It Doesn't Matter From Where You Started. What Matters is Where You End," added a third.

Meanwhile, according to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Mosseri graduated from New York University with a major in Information Design. He got his break in 2008 when he was hired as a product designer at Facebook. Now, he is head of Instagram and is also running Meta's latest venture Threads - the Twitter-like social media platform that launched earlier this year.

In a previous post, Mr Mosseri informed that he recently moved back to the United States after spending a year in London where he led Instagram from the UK capital. He said that the time difference "proved unsustainable" and "the company and the team's site strategy changed drastically since" he moved.