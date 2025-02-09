Friends Star David Schwimmer Slams "Bigot" Kanye West, Urges Musk To Take Action

David Schwimmer has slammed Ye, better known as Kanye West, after the controversial rapper continued his antisemitic and racist tirade on social media. The Friends star took to Instagram to post a lengthy message where he urged X (formerly Twitter) owner, Elon Musk, to remove "deranged bigot" Mr West from the platform.

"We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile...but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk," Mr Schwimmer wrote addressing the billionaire directly.

"Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That's twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews," he added.

Since Friday (Feb 7), Mr West has been spam posting on X, targeting people of different ethnicities with Jews in particular taking the most heat. The rapper, 47, said he loved Adolf Hitler and called himself a 'Nazi'.

"I don't know what's worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point," Mr Schwimmer added.

IM A NAZI — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

West's antisemitism history

Mr West was first accused of antisemitism in 2022 after making a series of racist remarks but managed to turn the tide after issuing an apology.

"I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," the apology read in part.

"I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding More in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Mr West's remarks led to him losing his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products, as well as restrictions on his social media accounts at the time.