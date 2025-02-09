Here's Why FBI Is Warning Android And iPhone Users To Delete Texts Immediately

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has once again warned iPhone and Android users in the US to delete any text that remotely appears like a scam, according to a report in Forbes. As per the federal agency, the scam "may be moving from state-to-state" and if it wasn't already in the city where you live, chances were high that it might be around soon.

The modus operandi of the scammers is simple. The victim first receives an innocuous-looking text from a toll agency, stating that they owed some money for unpaid tolls which needed to be paid immediately. Upon clicking on the said payment link, the victim is taken to a page that prompts them to type in their bank account or credit card account information.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also warned that if a similar text is sent on a user's phone, "it is probably a scam".

"Not only is the scammer trying to steal your money, but if you click the link, they could get your personal info (like your driver's license number) - and even steal your identity," FTC said.

The FBI officials have recommended that individuals trying to not get duped should check their account using the "toll service's legitimate website [or] contact the toll service's customer service phone number". Afterwards, they should delete any of the texts received as the malicious links on them could be dangerous to their privacy.

Who's behind?

As per the report, Chinese cybercriminal groups are the most likely culprits who are developing and constantly updating these "commercial phishing kits". These kits include templates designed specifically to impersonate toll operators in multiple states.

Apart from the toll authority scam, these cybercriminals have used similar tactics to impersonate shipping companies, tax agencies, and immigration services, often targeting individuals new to a country or in vulnerable positions. Their only goal is to steal payment card details, add them to mobile wallets, and make fraudulent purchases or launder money through shell companies."

Notably, this is not the first time that Chinese hackers have been involved in the sophisticated scamming racket. In December, a group of malicious actors, known as "Salt Typhoon" and believed to be based in China infiltrated major US telecommunications companies, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, to spy on customers.

FBI officials recommended that individuals seeking enhanced communication security consider using cell phones that receive timely operating system updates, devices with responsibly managed encryption and accounts protected by phishing-resistant two-factor authentication.