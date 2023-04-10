Former 'Neighbours' Star Kate Keltie 'Cancer-Free' After Last Year's Shock Diagnosis

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Kate Keltie.

Kate Keltie, who became famous after appearing on Australian television series Neighbours, has revealed that she is not "cancer free", months after announcing she had Stage 4 breast cancer. The update was posted on GoFundMe, which has now been deleted, according to news.com.au. The cancer diagnosis was reported in November 2022 on the page created by Ms Keltie's friend Ebonie Gilbert with an aim to raise $25,000 to cover medical fees for the "extremely aggressive" cancer. The page was deleted after raising more than $37,000.

"Keltie's cancer is extremely aggressive and it has spread to other parts of her body, including her nymph nodes, blood and hip bones (known as metastatic cancer)," Ms Gilbert wrote on the GoFundMe page, set up in November last year, according to the outlet.

"Given the severity of the chemotherapy that Kate requires, her oncologist advised that working and maintaining her job during this time is not an option," according to the description on the page.

Many friends and co-stars came forward to contribute towards her medical expenses. These included Ms Keltie's former Neighbours co-star Holly Candy, according to news.com.au.

The actor posted about her remarkable recovery in February.

"I recently received results of my latest scan and was told that there had been a complete metabolic response to diseased areas. In other words, it seems I am cancer-free," she said.

"The nature of my cancer having travelled through the blood stream, means that I will receive monthly infusions indefinitely, with no side effects. Surgery is also off the table at this point. Life begins again," Ms Keltie added.