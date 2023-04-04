Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya Shares Pic Of Himself Posing With 1996 World Cup 'Man Of Series' Car

Sanath Jayasuriya shared an old image of the red Audi car he won

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya shared a memorable moment on his social media account. Mr Jayasuriya played a crucial role in his team's 1996 World cup victory against Australia, he shared an old image of the red Audi car he won the Man of the Series award.

The left-hander batsman was recognised for his outstanding all-round performance in the tournament and was awarded the Man of the Series award. He scored 221 runs and bagged 7 crucial wickets. The cricketer shared the image with the caption, "Golden memory: 27 years for the 1996 World Cup Man of the series Car."

Check out the post here:

The post caught the attention of cricket lovers. A user commented, "Not forgetting the past is always a great quality."

Another user wrote, "Still remember this car very well.. It was the first time I saw an Audi as a kid."

"Nostalgic memories. I remember those days. All the best," the third user wrote.

Sri Lanka became the first host nation and the third South Asian team after India and Pakistan to lift the World Cup trophy in 1996. Captained by Arjuna Ranatunga, the island nation restricted Mark Taylor's Australia to 241/7 in 50 overs.