Ford Could Re-Enter Indian Market With Endeavour: Report

Ford could start manufacturing the Endeavour at its Chennai plant.

American automaker Ford Motors could make a re-entry into India after leaving the country two years ago. According to Forbes India, the speculation arose after the company decided to retain its manufacturing plant in Chennai despite earlier plans to sell it. Since the Chennai plant is not being sold, it will be easier for Ford to restart operations. The Forbes report said that the plant, located in Maraimalai Nagar, had a capacity to manufacture 200,000 vehicles and 340,000 engines a year.

The outlet further said that Ford can bring its popular SUVs to India, going by the latest trend that shows these cars are the preferred vehicle for the growing Indian market.

"Globally, under its current CEO, Jim Farley, Ford is focussed on the electrification and digital transformation of core segments in which it is a leader, namely trucks, SUVs, commercial vehicles, and performance cars," Vinay Piparsania, a former director at Ford India, told Forbes India.

The Chennai plant will allow Ford to restart the manufacturing of the Endeavour, which gives competition to Toyota's Fortuner, in India.

The new Endeavour is built on the Ranger pickup's platform with a sturdy ladder-frame architecture. While the boxy and upright design looks familiar, when compared to its predecessor the design looks like a departure, with the SUV looking even boxier than before and featuring bold shoulder lines, flatter nose and bigger 'C' shaped headlamps.

Many market experts are eagerly awaiting Ford's re-entry in the Indian market.

"Ford had made India as a base to build frugal and competitive cars in the country and also export cars from India, but it was unfortunate to see them leaving overnight. Regaining confidence and trust among consumers, suppliers and dealers is going to be a tedious task for sure," Puneet Gupta, director for automotive forecasting at market research firm S&P Global Mobility, told Forbes India.

However, a Ford spokesperson told the outlet that the company does not respond to such speculations.

The speculation arose after India-born Kumar Galhotra took over as Ford's chief operating officer (COO).

Ford began operations in India with Ford Escort, a sedan, which was launched in 1996. Though the model was discontinued in 2021, the company tasted success with models like Ikon, Figo and EcoSport.