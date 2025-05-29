Ford Recalls Over 10 Lakh Vehicles; Here's Why?

Ford has issued a massive recall for its cars sold in the United States. This recalls over 10 lakh units sold in the country to address an issue with the backup camera. Based on the announcement, the center infotainment screen might display a frozen image. This is followed by a black screen when the car is reversing. If not fixed, this issue can increase the risk of a collision for the driver.
The list of models in the recall includes models from the Ford and Lincoln brands. Here's a list.
|Model
|Years Affected
|Ford Bronco
|2021-2024
|Ford Edge
|2021-2024
|Ford Escape
|2023-2024
|Ford Expedition
|2022-2024
|Ford F-150
|2021-2024
|Ford Mustang
|2024
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|2021-2023
|Ford Ranger
|2024
|Ford Super Duty
|2023-2024
|Ford Transit
|2022-2025
|Lincoln Corsair
|2023-2024
|Lincoln MKX
|2021-2023
|Lincoln Navigator
|2022-2024
More than half of the cars covered in the recall are F-150 pickups, which are a well-liked model in the US market. This represents a total of 527,371 vehicles. The Ford Edge, which is no longer manufactured by the company, makes up 157,506 of those one million vehicles, followed by 136,968 Transit vans and 104,394 Bronco SUVs.
The recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the underlying issue is a result of "Improper operational sequencing within the wireless communication subsystem of the SYNC software."
Ford mentioned it is aware of one report of a minor crash connected to this issue. Nevertheless, it does not know of any injuries linked to the backup camera. Vehicle owners are expected to receive recall notifications by mid-June. It is to be noted that the American manufacturer initiated an investigation into the problem earlier this year and managed to pinpoint it to certain versions of the Sync 4 software's Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM).
Ford vehicles that have over-the-air capabilities can receive the OTA update. Those without this feature will need to visit a dealer, where a service technician will carry out the software update. The solution will upgrade the APIM software to version 2.0 or newer.
