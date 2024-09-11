Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Admits To Cheating On His Wife And Fathering Secret Love Child

Grohl also revealed that he is seeking his wife's forgiveness in light of the revelation.

Dave Grohl, lead singer and guitarist of the Foo Fighters, has admitted to cheating on his wife, which resulted in the birth of a child outside of their marriage. The former Nirvana drummer made the startling confession on Tuesday, leaving many fans stunned. In a social media post, Grohl also revealed that he is seeking his wife's forgiveness in light of the revelation.

The rock legend wrote on Instagram, "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.''

Dave Grohl has been married to Jordyn Blum, a model and TV producer, since 2003. Notably, this is Grohl's second marriage, having previously been married to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. In the past, Grohl has acknowledged being unfaithful during his first marriage. The couple has three daughters together: Violet Maye (born 2006), Harper Willow (born 2009), and Ophelia Saint (born 2014).

In July, the couple attended Wimbledon, where they were seated in the royal box alongside other notable figures, including David Beckham. The family also made a rare public appearance together at the 2023 Grammys, where they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, fans of the singer were left shocked and heartbroken at the confession. One user wrote, ''You were meant to be one of the good guys!'' Another commented, ''Man #DaveGrohl you were someone I used to hold in high regard.''

A third wrote, ''If you're surprised that a rock star, who happens to be the lead singer/drummer of 2 of the most famous rock bands in the world, wasn't faithful to his wife, then I have beachfront land in Vegas to sell you.''

A fourth added, ''Disappointed in #DaveGrohl. Thought he was one of the few good guys. I don't want to hear that oh he lost his mum & his best mate. We all have shit to deal with - it doesn't drive us to s**g someone outside our relationship. Feel sorry for his wife & kids. There goes my hero.''