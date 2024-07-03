'Flight Cancelled, Luggage Lost': Bengaluru Man Faces Travel Nightmare With Vistara Airlines

Mr Sharma's journey was plagued with problems

Siddharth Sharma, the founder of a startup based in Bengaluru, took to social media to express his frustrations with Vistara Airlines, highlighting multiple service issues during his recent return flight from Paris to India.

Mr Sharma's journey was plagued with problems: his initial international flight to India was cancelled, the alternative flight was delayed, and upon reaching India, his connecting flight faced further delays. To top it all off, Mr Sharma reported that his luggage was lost.

Mr Sharma, the founder of Yellowkyte, wrote on X, "Dear @airvistara, first you cancel my flight and strand me at Paris airport. Then you delay the alternative flight. Then you delay the domestic leg as well. Then you also manage to lose my luggage. Fly the new feeling."

See the post here:

Dear @airvistara



First you cancel my flight and strand me on Paris airport



Then you delay the alternative flight.



Then you delay the domestic leg as well



Then you also manage to lose my luggage.



Fly the new feeling. 👏🏽 — Siddharth Sharma (@SiddharthS85) July 1, 2024

Responding to Mr Sharma's post, Vistara wrote, "Hi Siddharth, in continuation of the earlier communication, we wish to inform you that the baggage has been received at the airport. Subsequently, the same has been handed over to the vendor for delivery and shall be delivered to you within 24 hours. Having said that, as a valued customer, we have duly noted your feedback as it enables us to improve our services. We once again sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused."

Internet was shocked after reading about Mr Sharma's travel nightmare with Vistara. A user wrote on X, "Did you piss someone off at Vistara. This is too much of a coincidence."

Another user commented, "This is really really bad.. feel bad for you sir."

"Did you register an incident with the destination airport? If not, and you're already out of the airport, there's a high chance u r screwed further. I lost 3 bags last year flying with Air Arabia. Logged a case as well but no response. I'm playing the 'legal notice' game still," the third user wrote.

"We thought they would make Air India into Vistara. But instead, they made Vistara into Air India," the fourth user wrote.

"Damn. It seems like you've definitely upset someone higher up at Vistara," joked the fifth user on X.