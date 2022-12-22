FIFA Deletes 'GOAT Debate Settled' Tweet After Backlash

FIFA's tweets was slammed by many users.

FIFA, football's world governing body, has deleted two tweets that appeared to mock Cristiano Ronaldo. The tweets were posted after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup One of the tweets said that the "GOAT debate" (an acronym for greatest of all time) is settled after the win of Lionel Messi's team. "The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete," FIFA's now-deleted tweet read. It had invited a lot of criticism from the fans of Ronaldo.

Messi's Instagram post after the World Cup win became the most liked on Instagram, suggesting that the Argentinian was GOAT in the eyes of social media.

But a post on FIFA's official account, which joined the debate, was slammed for "officially" elevating the Argentinian above the Portuguese.

There was another post from the FIFA's official handle which had a photo of Ronaldo with his thumb up with the text: "Thumbs up if you really enjoyed the FIFAWorldCup." This tweet too has been deleted.

Some Twitter users were less enthused by the posts.

"FIFA deleted this tweet after getting called out for being biased and receiving backlash. A professional account of the biggest football organisation in the world. It has always been Ronaldo vs the rigged system," tweeted a Ronaldo fan, posting the screenshot of FIFA's now-deleted post.

"They have taken the post down. Forget about being Messi fans or Ronaldo fans, FIFA was wrong by tweeting this. Leave the GOAT talk or debate or opinion to the fans and individual. This is one of the reasons some people believed FIFA are biased towards a player," said another.

"Fifa have no business having the goat debate is over in an official tweet from their official account. Why wouldn't it fuel controversies that they have a favorite player. What is this lmao," a third user commented.

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after a roller-coaster 3-3 draw for their first world title in 36 years.

That allowed Messi, 35, to finally crown his record-breaking career with football's biggest prize as he produced one of the greatest World Cup final performances, scoring a first-half penalty and netting again in extra time.

In doing so, he emulated his predecessor as Argentina's idol, Diego Maradona, who inspired the country to their second world title with a series of match-winning displays in Mexico in 1986.