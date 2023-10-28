Fewer Children, Car-Free Living; Young Europeans Ready To Make Sacrifices For Climate: Poll

Young people are more willing to make big lifestyle changes.

The confluence of economic challenges and the escalating climate crisis has had a profound impact on the mindset of the younger generation. Young people are now more likely to make significant lifestyle changes and dietary choices to align with urgent climate imperatives, reflecting a growing awareness of the profound implications these issues have on their lives.

A YouGov poll for The Guardian found that young people in seven European countries (Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Sweden) are more willing to make major lifestyle changes to help the environment, such as having smaller families, stopping to use cars, and even going vegan. However, they are less likely to make smaller changes, such as giving up single-use plastics or growing more plants.

This suggests that young people are open to taking bold action on climate change, but they may need more support to make smaller changes that are also important. For example, governments could provide financial incentives for people to switch to electric vehicles or install solar panels on their homes. Businesses could also play a role by reducing their reliance on single-use plastics and offering more sustainable products and services.

The YouGov poll also found that the economic downturn is hitting young people's hopes for the future. More than half of young people surveyed said they were worried they would be unable to own a home in the next decade, and a large minority said economic concerns could dissuade them from starting a family.

These findings highlight the need for policymakers to address the economic challenges facing young people, while also investing in policies that support climate action. By doing so, we can create a more sustainable and equitable future for all.