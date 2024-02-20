'Feels Incredible': Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta On Delivering Keynote Address At Harvard India Conference

Ms Gupta's post has amassed more than 55,000 views.

Radhika Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently addressed the Harvard India Conference held by the Harvard Business School in Boston, US. On Monday, she tweeted about the same and said that it was "heartening" to see thousands of Indians attend the conference. The Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO said that the presence of such a large number of Indians at an American campus was once a rarity and that it was "incredible" to see times change.

"My US trip concludes with delivering the closing keynote at the Harvard India Conference at HBS in a room packed with 1000 folks from around the country, all here to learn, explore and celebrate India. From a time when Indians were a rarity on American campuses, it feels incredible to see us come of age abroad," Ms Gupta wrote while sharing a series of images from the conference.

"When I came back to India in 2009 it was still an unconventional choice, but today more more folks studying abroad at the best institutions globally are now looking to come back home. This is so heartening. Cheers to a new India, rising and shining!" she added.

Since being shared, Ms Gupta's post has amassed more than 55,000 views and hundreds of likes. In the comments section, while some congratulated Ms Gupta for delivering the closing keynote address at Harvard, others agreed with her that opportunities in India have opened up.

"Moved back to India few years back and so far it looks like best career decision. India has lot of opportunities with growing middle class and vibrant economy," wrote one user. "So great to see this! I am sure this will change perceived anti India narrative in Harvard," said another.

"Now do you think moving to the US and studying in a Bschool is really good? What would you say to someone who's in this situation?" asked a third user. "Looking to come back ?"... may be a very few or those who don't get work visa. Majority will stay back and don't want to come back in pursuit of better life," expressed a fourth.

Meanwhile, Ms Gupta is an avid social media user. She frequently posts about important financial advice among other things. Earlier, she also posted a video from her last day on the sets of Shark Tank India and said that she feels richer despite spending money on budding entrepreneurs and their start-ups.

"Even though I have invested money, I feel like I am going back a lot richer in friendships with all the amazing Sharks, in learning from entrepreneurs who have come here across the length and breadth of India, especially young entrepreneurs," she wrote.