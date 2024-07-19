'Far From How Country Runs': Ashneer Grover Says Youngsters In India Are Living In Bubble

Mr Grover emphasised the need for Indian youth to burst their bubble.

BharatPe founder and Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover believes that youngsters in India are "living in a bubble" whereas those in the United States are more worldly and experienced. In a podcast titled 'LEAKED - How to Start a Business in 2024 (What ACTUALLY WORKS)', Mr Grover spoke about how the Indian youth are "very far away from how the country runs or the economy runs". He said that they live in gated societies, go out in chauffeur-driven cars and don't understand how the world works outside their bubbles. He also emphasised the need for Indian youth to burst their bubble by gaining real-world experience through failures in the professional world.

"We think that the youngsters in the US are naive. It's exactly the opposite. The current generation of youth in India has been living in a bubble," Mr Grover said. "They live in gated societies with very little idea about how the world works beyond the gates. If they go out, they do so in chauffeur-driven cars. Their schools are also bubbles. The clubs formed in these schools offer chances for love marriage within the same strata of the society," he explained.

Ashneer Grover: 20 year olds in India are living in a bubble. pic.twitter.com/Y3BNy2IuYI — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) July 17, 2024

Further, the entrepreneur went on to point out that as school students, there is immense pressure to perform well in school so that admission into a "good" college is guaranteed. "From Class 9 kids begin to prepare for colleges. How will they see or experience the world this way?" he remarked.

Mr Grover said that such youngsters would need about seven years in the professional world to daily, get betrayed, and learn from their mistakes for the bubble to finally burst. "They are very far from how the country runs or the economy runs," he said.

YouTuber Ishan Sharma shared a snippet from the podcast on X. "Ashneer Grover: 20 year olds in India are living in a bubble," he wrote while sharing the video. In the comments section, users had varied reactions.

Also Read | Watch: Comedian's Wholesome Response As Indian-Origin Woman Holds Seat For Late Father

"True to some extent. This could be an advantage too. 20 year olds don't have the same mental constraints that comes with experiencing the real world and that makes them more fearless in making decisions. They can therefore become better at innovation," wrote one user.

"More like a bubble of over pampering from the parents. Parents have become over-protective," expressed another. "Education needs to include real world examples that current. Instead of trying to fit too much content into curriculum. Need to focus on application in real world," suggested a third user.

"His bubble is limited to his own society and where he lives. Kids today are experiencing much more than what he thinks they face. He is talking of kids who hv been 'given' privilege by their parents who don't want 2 parent. Rest of d kids are fine..facing what they r supposed to," commented a fourth.