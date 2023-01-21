Fan Asked Shah Rukh Khan For 2 Free 'Pathaan' Tickets. His Reply

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan made it clear when he started today's session of #AskSRK on Twitter that it would be for fun and last for 15 minutes. He did a good job of keeping his word by providing thoughtful and entertaining answers to the queries given by his Twitter followers.

15 minutes #AsKSRK just to thank u for the love and to spread some more fun on Saturday…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

During the "Ask Me Anything" session, a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan if he could purchase two tickets of Pathaan because the "Book My Show" app had crashed and he wanted to watch the first show of the day.

In response to the question, the superstar, known for his incredible sense of humour, wrote, "Nahi tickets toh u will have to buy yourself... crash or no crash...". (No, you will have to buy tickets yourself. crash or no crash)

Nahi tickets toh u will have to buy yourself…crash or no crash…. https://t.co/gUxVW5ZtAD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has multiple film releases lined up. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameo cameos in movies. He had a guest appearance in both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In recent years, SRK has also been a rather prolific producer. Darlings, Alia Bhatt's first film production, was one he co-produced.