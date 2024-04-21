Family Of 8 Leaves UK Restaurant Without Paying Rs 34,000 Bill, Police Complaint Filed

Internet users suggested that the family has done a similar thing in the past.

In a shocking incident, a family of eight left a UK restaurant without paying a bill worth 329 pounds or Rs 34,000 approximately. The incident came to light after the eatery, Bella Ciao Swansea took to social media and said, "To the family who left the restaurant this evening without paying their £329 bill shame on you!!"

In a detailed post, alongside a picture of the family, the restaurant informed that one of the women from the group tried to pay the bill using her card, however, it got declined twice. She told the staff members that her son would wait at the restaurant while she would get another card. Within a few minutes, her son received a call and left the restaurant. They wrote on Facebook, "The lady tried to pay with a savings account card which got declined twice, she then said her son would wait inside while she went out to get her "other card" of course she does not return and then the son receives a phone call and says he has to go and does a runner."

The restaurant stated that the number provided during the reservation also turned out to be "fake" and they later filed a police complaint. "We had no way of contacting you as the number you used to make the reservation was fake! so we had no choice but to report it to the police. To do this to anyone is disgusting but to do this to a newly open restaurant is even worse!" Bella Ciao Swansea said.

They also published CCTV footage of the woman trying to pay the bill at the counter using one of her cards while her son is standing right next to her.

Since being shared, the post has amassed several reactions online.

"At this rate a photo of them should be printed and pinned at every restaurant," said a user.

Another added, "All restaurants should change, pay when u order, I don t mind paying when ordering"

"£329 for the best marketing you could ever have - the low lives have done you a favour because now you are on over 1000 people's radar , and you and your restaurant looks wonderful," wrote a person.

Another person said, "They have done this in our establishment too, ran up a £600+ bill this time and did exactly the same thing word for word. Attempts to pay on a savings account card. Declined twice. They are travellers. Banned now."

"I sure it's the same family that did this in Chilli Too a few months back. Awful!," commented a user.