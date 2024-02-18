Explained: How The Dorito Theory Reveals Our Unhealthy Habits

The theory can be seen as a way to identify one's problem areas.

When one opens a bag of chips, it becomes difficult to stop at one. A social media user has become popular with a new critique of the much-maligned modern phenomena, dubbed the "Dorito Theory." The user, Celeste Aria, spoke about the theory in a minute-and-a-half-long video on TikTok and explained the fascination with Doritos and other chips, as per a report in the New York Post. She said, "When you eat a Dorito and finish your bite, you're not fully satisfied "It's not the same as eating a steak or eating a really satiating food that's high in protein where after your bite, you really feel sort of that fullness and that warmth of satisfaction."

She continued: "Eating potato chips is addictive because the peak of experience is kind of when you're tasting it, and not after." It essentially means that the experiences that do not give an individual true satisfaction are maximally addictive. This can be applied to other areas of life as well.

Similarly, scrolling on social media applications or even things like excessive drinking or toxic relationships can be equally disappointing. She said giving a name to the problem allows her to more easily resist those compulsive behaviours. Social media use has frequently been compared to drug addiction, particularly when screen time negatively impacts everyday functioning, academic or professional performance, or even mental health, as per in the outlet.

Not only this but spending too much time on social media applications has been connected to depression and negative body image. "We have seen an increase in anxiety, depression, and addiction, including digital addiction, among our youth since the start of COVID," Mental health expert Dr. Gregory Jantz said.

Alice Shepard, clinical psychologist and the owner of Mirielle Therapy Practice told USA Today, "Bad habits can be related to unfulfilling romantic relationships, friendships we should have let go of years ago, jobs that no longer work for us. These require thoughtful decisions and actions. Perhaps we want to return to the beginning when these situations felt good. Unfortunately, drugs, alcohol and excessive consumption of yummy but nutritionally empty foods won't solve our problems."

According to Rita McNamara, a lecturer in cross-cultural psychology at Victoria University of Wellington, "Our worst habits have that addictive drive to them. The difference between this kind of pleasure that drives addiction and true satisfaction is that addiction comes from chasing the peak experience, while satisfaction is a quiet beast. You actually can't chase satisfaction, it just arises. So there's nothing to get addicted to."