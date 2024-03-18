Cheetos And Doritos Could Be Banned In California Schools. Here's Why

The lawmaker's office asserted that addictions are linked to immune system damage.

Some of the most well-liked snacks in America may soon be prohibited from California public schools according to a new bill. The proposed bill, which aims to eliminate items from schools that include artificial chemicals and food dyes, might result in a state-wide ban on Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Doritos, and Takis, as per a report in CBS News.

If the bill is enacted, it will prohibit schools from serving foods containing six synthetic food dyes including "red 40, yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1, blue 2, and green 3". Further, a colouring agent commonly used in cosmetics and paints known as titanium dioxide would also be banned. Yellow and red colourings can be found in cereals like Fruity Pebbles and Froot Loops, as well as in Flamin' Hot Cheetos and chips like Doritos.

Legislation AB 2316 was proposed on Tuesday, March 12, by Democratic member of the California State Assembly Jesse Gabriel, according to CBS News. The bill's announcement was made on social media, where Mr Gabriel stated that the ingredients in these snacks are connected to major health risks.

"The science is complicated but the purpose of the bill is not. This is about protecting our students from chemicals that have been proven to harm children and interfere with their ability to learn," Jesse Gabriel said at a press conference. "This is not a food ban. This is not banning Flamin' Hot Cheetos in California," he added.

The California Environmental Protection Agency conducted research in 2021, and according to Mr Gabriel, "consumption of synthetic food dyes can result in hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral problems in some children." The father of three claimed that because he is a person living with ADHD and raising children who also have the disease, the problem was "personal" to him. Additionally, his office asserted that addictions are linked to immune system damage and cancer.

"As a lawmaker, a parent, and someone who struggled with ADHD, I find it unacceptable that we allow schools to serve foods with additives that are linked to cancer, hyperactivity, and neurobehavioral harms. This bill will empower schools to better protect the health and wellbeing of our kids and encourage manufacturers to stop using these dangerous additives," he continued.

As per the current California state legislation, all students from kindergarten to twelfth grade must get free lunch and breakfast from their respective schools. State regulations mandate that fruits, vegetables, whole grains, or proteins be provided to them. The regulations also specify the amount of calories, carbohydrates, and fats that can be given in certain items.