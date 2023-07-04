Ex-US President John Adams' Private Letter To Teenage Bride Sold For Rs 32 Lakh

John Adams wrote the letter at the age of 89.

A private letter to a teenage bride written and signed by the second President of the United States, John Adams, was sold for $40,000 (Rs 32 lakh) at an auction by Raab Collection on Wednesday, as per a report in Fox News. The intimate letter was kept in a family collection for over two centuries and its existence was unknown to scholars who have studied the global political history for insight into the founding of the country.

In the letter dated December 14, 1824, the former President wrote, "I rejoice at your prospect of an intimate connection with the family of my excellent friend Judge Peters, and his excellent lady Miss Robinson, both of whom I shall remember with affectionate respect as long as I live. With my most sincere wishes that you may be attended with every prosperity through life, I subscribe myself your sincere friend."

At the time of writing the historical piece, Mr Adams was aged 89 and was living in his farmhouse in Massachusetts. Ms Brackett, who was 19-years-old at that time, was about to wed Thomas Robinson. The future bride's sister is thought to be the "Miss Robinson" mentioned in the letter. According to the outlet, Ms Brackett requested a testament from her famous neighbour for her "keepsake". The letter was included in a bigger leatherbound "friendship album," which also included more than 50 other memories from the young couple's lives.

Mr Adams also wrote on how Ms Brackett should never forget her roots as she was preparing to move to Philadelphia with her husband. "Descended as you are from one of the most ancient and respectable inhabitants of the town of Braintree and having (passed) your life in that part of it now called Quincy, where you acquired your amiable accomplishments, I hope you will carry with you wherever you go an affectionate remembrance of the place of your birth, and the worthy character of your fellow citizens," he said.

Fox News stated that the album was sold to an unnamed buyer in the last week of June after it was brought to the market. "We've never seen an earlier letter from a president in a document like this. It's incredible to imagine an elderly John Adams sitting there sharing his thoughts with this young woman. It's touching to see the personal connection," auctioneer, Nathan Raab of Raab Collection told Fox News.