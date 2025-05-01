Ex-Meta Employee Shares How She Grew Income From $40,000 To $400,000

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sora Lee has built a million-dollar career and is helping others do the same. Sora Lee has worked with Netflix, Meta and TikTok. Sora Lee shares her top advice for anyone looking to supercharge their career.

Sora Lee has worked with some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, from Netflix and Meta to TikTok, earning six-figure paychecks along the way. Now, at 34, the Korean-American entrepreneur has built a million-dollar career and is helping others do the same.

In 2023, Lee launched Kurated Agency, aimed at connecting Korean beauty brands with influencers and media outlets in the US. But her journey to the top didn't begin in beauty or even in tech. A graduate in economics and political science from the University of California, Berkeley, Lee started at a startup, TubeMogul, and steadily climbed the tech ladder over the next decade.

From a modest $40,000 starting salary, Lee grew her total annual compensation to nearly $400,000 by the time she exited TikTok. Alongside her full-time roles, she added to her income through public speaking and content creation - a combination that made her a millionaire in 2024, thanks to disciplined investing and strategic job moves.

Now, Lee shares her top advice for anyone looking to supercharge their career: