Ex-CEO Reveals The One Word He Never Wanted To Hear At Work

Veteran retail executive Mickey Drexler, who led iconic brands like Gap and J.Crew, has shared a leadership insight that's resonating with many in the corporate world: the former CEO says he couldn't stand being called "mister."

In an interview with LinkedIn, the 80-year-old, now chairman of fashion label Alex Mill, said he always preferred a more egalitarian workplace-insisting colleagues, employees, and even restaurant staff call him simply "Mickey".

"No one can call me 'mister.' I don't care who it is. Even in restaurants, I [tell people to call me] Mickey, that's it. I want them to feel not beneath me," Drexler said.

Known for turning Gap into a $14 billion global brand and launching retail giants like Old Navy and Madewell, Drexler also served on Apple's board of directors for 16 years. Yet, despite his accomplishments, he maintains that humility and connection, not hierarchy-are at the heart of good leadership.

"You have to connect to the team. You can't be in your ivory tower. You don't learn in a bureaucracy or by sitting in an office," he said.

To bridge the gap between leadership and the wider workforce, Drexler says he often engaged in casual conversations- what he calls "schmoozing"-with both entry-level employees and senior executives alike. For him, small talk isn't just pleasantries; it's a vital tool for building trust and understanding the people behind the work.

"Meet all the people," Drexler advises leaders. "Be a normal person- not someone in an ivory tower who thinks they're smarter than everyone. You never learn anything new unless you have a relationship with someone."

Drexler's comments have struck a chord in the broader conversation about workplace culture, with many praising his emphasis on respect, accessibility, and the human side of leadership.