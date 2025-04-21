AI Kiran, A Movement To Empower Women In Artificial Intelligence, Launched

AI Kiran - a national movement for inclusive AI leadership - was officially launched today, setting the stage for a multi-year process of recognising, nurturing and growing women leaders in AI.

India's Artificial Intelligence (AI) market is on a rapid trajectory, expected to touch $17 billion by 2027. This surge marks a defining moment in the nation's digital transformation - one that offers unprecedented opportunities but also raises a critical question: Will the AI revolution be inclusive, especially for women?

Ensuring gender representation in AI is no longer a matter of social justice alone; it is an economic necessity and a strategic imperative. As AI reshapes the foundations of how India works, governs, educates, and innovates, a collaborative approach is essential, bringing together government, industry, and civil society to empower women as key architects of this future.

India has made great strides in higher education over the past decade, with women now outnumbering men in STEM courses. Yet, this parity vanishes when we look at the AI landscape. Women account for only 33 per cent of GenAI roles at the junior level, and the number falls sharply to 19 percent at the senior level. A recent BCG report titled "GenAI: The Diversity Game Changer We Can't Ignore" and LinkedIn Talent Insights reveal a stark reality: at the Head/Director level, India has 65 percent more male GenAI professionals than female - underscoring the urgent need for diverse leadership to reduce algorithmic bias and build more inclusive AI systems.

Enter AI Kiran: It is a pioneering initiative co-led by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, Verix, and INK Women. This mission-driven platform celebrates, elevates, and empowers the country's leading women in AI and Machine Learning - building a vibrant, inclusive AI ecosystem that enables women to thrive as innovators, changemakers, and leaders.

At its inception, the initiative shines a light on over 250 prominent women in AI who are redefining India's AI landscape. These leaders span key domains including education, healthcare, sustainability, and enterprise tech, bringing interdisciplinary perspectives that are crucial to responsible and impactful AI.

"For years, I've believed that when you put the mic in the hands of women, the world hears new possibilities. AI Kiran is that mic - amplifying the voices, journeys, and brilliance of women who have always belonged at the forefront of innovation. At INK Women, our mission has never been just about visibility - it's about creating spaces where women are deeply seen, fully heard, and meaningfully supported. This initiative is a soul-stirring reminder that the future of AI must be written not just with code, but with compassion, courage, and collective power. We're not just celebrating women in AI - we're co-creating a new chapter where their stories lead the way," said Lakshmi Pratury, Founder, INK and INK Women

In the months between April 21 and June 5, AI Kiran will work closely with corporate partners, government bodies, and donor organisations to ensure sustained support for the honorees. This will include the development of funding pathways that will help women access the resources needed to further their careers in AI.

AI Kiran is more than a recognition platform - it's a structural and symbolic shift in how India nurtures its women technologists.

Built on Partnerships, Driven by Purpose

AI Kiran is designed for sustained impact. This launch kickstarts a fundraising drive with corporate, VC partners and Government organisations, via the INK Women Foundation non-profit. Our initial target of $3 million supports the ambitious AI Kiran initiative with the resources for large-scale summits, academic + industry partnerships, scholarships, and sharing the stories of women in AI in India on a global stage.

With India's AI sector poised to contribute up to $1 trillion to the national economy by 2035, AI Kiran is a bold and timely investment in the country's most valuable resource - its people. And it sends a powerful message to the world: India believes in inclusive innovation and is building a future led by women in technology

Building a Long-Term Ecosystem of Empowerment

At the heart of AI Kiran lies a bold commitment: to build a holistic, sustained ecosystem that nurtures women across every stage of their AI journey. This initiative combines a vibrant membership community with access to mentorship, curated learning programs, branding support, and high-impact events - creating valuable opportunities for growth, visibility, and leadership.

All recognitions under AI Kiran are digitally verified using Verix's blockchain-powered credentialing platform, ensuring authenticity, transparency, and global shareability. The initiative will be hosted on the Manthan Platform, enabling access for a wide and diverse audience of professionals, students, and researchers across India.

"At Verix, we're committed to building ecosystems of trust and recognition. With AI skills being a necessity in the modern workplace and the need for equal representation in charting its future, AI Kiran ensures that the women shaping India's AI future are not only celebrated but also connected to opportunities, networks, and pathways for lasting impact," read a statement by Verix Co-founders Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi

"We're thrilled to partner with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, and INK Women to bring together women across research, industry and academia; to spotlight them at a global level; and to work with deeply committed partners to nurture this unique inclusive community," it added.

We are building pathways that empower and elevate women, including:

Opportunities to attend national and international AI conferences, ensuring global exposure and continued learning

Collaborative funding pathways, co-created with government bodies, CSR initiatives, and donor organisations

Connections to global investors and ecosystems, unlocking cross-border resources and networks

The program will expand to women in AI from the Indian Diaspora across the globe.

A Movement That Will Grow with Time

AI Kiran is not just a one-time campaign, it is a living, evolving movement. Designed to endure and expand, it is supported by a growing network of knowledge partners who are united by a shared vision: to build a representative, resilient, and future-ready AI ecosystem in India.

As the movement grows, so will the ecosystem-welcoming new partners, collaborators, and recognised members over time, and ensuring sustained momentum around inclusion, mentorship, and leadership.

We are proud to be joined by the following knowledge partners who bring their deep expertise, networks, and unwavering commitment to the cause:

Knowledge Partners:

100 GIGA: A movement to empower a hundred girls in AI through hands-on learning, mentorship, and global exposure.

Aspire For Her: A social enterprise unlocking economic opportunities for women through career guidance, mentorship, and community support.

"At Aspire For Her, we're on a mission to unleash the potential of women as economic powerhouses. Our partnership with AI-Kiran celebrates the incredible contributions of women in AI and builds a future where their talent is visible, valued, and championed," said

Madhura Sinha Founder and CEO, Aspire For Her

NASSCOM: India's premier tech industry body fostering innovation, policy advocacy, and inclusive growth in the digital economy.

Udaiti Foundation: A mission-driven organisation advancing women's economic empowerment through policy, partnerships, and systemic change.

Youth Ki Awaaz: India's largest youth media platform amplifying young voices on critical social and political issues.

Karya: Creating high-quality datasets while enabling economic opportunities for rural Indians.

Global Partners:

SheTo: A networked platform championing women in tech leadership by creating pathways for growth, visibility, and collaboration.

"At SheTO, we're building a world where women in tech don't just contribute - they lead. AI Kiran is a powerful step toward that future, spotlighting the women shaping AI today and investing in the leaders of tomorrow. It's a global call to action to uplift and invest in the women shaping the future of AI. We're proud to partner on a mission that aligns so strongly with our own," said Nidhi Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, SheTO

Neythri: A global community empowering South Asian women leaders through mentorship, storytelling, and collective action.

AnitaB.org: A leading organization driving inclusive technology by supporting women and non-binary technologists worldwide.

"Every opportunity to collaborate is a step forward into impacting change. This partnership signifies our commitment to women in tech, making room for communities to interact, learn and grow together. Identifying these platforms and spaces for the right voices to come to the fore is what's most exciting," said Shreya Krishna, MD - India, AnitaB.org