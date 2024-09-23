IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Programme In Technology And AI Leadership, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced an advanced programme in Technology & AI Leadership (TAILP) to equip tech professionals with the essential skills required in an AI-driven world. The curriculum covers key topics such as AI and machine learning for business, digital transformation, cyber resilience, and emerging technologies like blockchain and the metaverse. Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university are eligible to apply. The deadline for application submission is September 25. The classes for the seven-month-long programme will begin on January 19.
According to the release, the course also includes a capstone project, offering participants hands-on experience in addressing real-world technology assessment challenges.
Participants will attend a two-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, where they will interact with faculty, collaborate with fellow learners, and participate in workshops aimed at enhancing leadership skills and deepening their understanding of AI-driven business landscapes.
The release further states that participants will gain expertise in developing technology strategies, managing IT systems with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance, and cultivating leadership abilities crucial for AI-powered projects. With access to IIT Delhi's advanced AI research, participants will be equipped to drive innovation and remain competitive in the fast-evolving digital economy.
The fee of the programme is Rs 1.69 lakh plus GST. A certificate from IIT Delhi will be awarded upon successful completion.
Who Is This Programme For
- The programme's focus on technology executive development will support the evolving role of technology strategy and management in modern-day business.
- New and emerging tech leaders and IT decision-makers seeking to hone their technology management skills and strategic acumen for driving successful and impactful digital transformations
- Functional managers in Core business functions who want to embrace technology to drive up efficiency and innovation and aspire to bigger, more powerful leadership positions and global roles
- Business consultants, analysts, and tech entrepreneurs who want to acquire advanced skills to reimagine aspects such as AI strategy, capture new markets, disrupt business models, and build a stronger, more relevant and agile brand with their customers
Industry-Aligned Curriculum
Module 01
Managing AI and ML for Business
Overview of AI, ML and Data Science
Computational approaches in Artificial Intelligence
Deep Learning, Computer Vision, and Generative AI
Hands-on in Machine Learning for Leaders
Governance and Strategies for Managing Responsible AI
Module 02
Managing Digital Transformation and Strategic Alignment
- Technology and Business Strategy Fusion: Strategic Alignment
- Process and Challenges of Digital Transformation
- Planning and executing AI-led Digital Transformation
- Enterprise Systems and Enterprise Architecture
Module 03
Organisational Leadership in the World of AI and DT
- Talent Acquisition, Development, and Retention Strategies in Technology Teams
- Change Management in Digital Transformation
- Organisation Culture Management and Skill Development in
- Technology-led Organisation
Module 04
Project Leadership and IT Project Management
- Software Project Management and Agile Paradigms
- Lean Methodologies - Resource Planning and Budgeting
- Orchestrating Deployment: DevOps
- Project Finance, Budgeting, Valuation and ROI
Module 05
Cyber Resilience and Information Assurance
- Overview to Cyber Security Threats in an AI Era
- Cyber Vulnerability and Threat Management
- Audits of Cyber Security Initiatives
- Human Factors in Cyber Security
Module 06
Emerging Digital Technologies and Business Models
- Cloud Enterprise Systems and Quantum Computing in
- Enterprises
- Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and Financial Technologies
- Digital Platforms and Platform Economy
- Leveraging Emerging Technologies for Digital Content
- Management in Search Engines -- Google case-study
- Mixed Reality (MR) and Extended Reality (XR)
Capstone Project
- Part A: Emerging Technology Deep Dive
- Part B: Emerging Technology Readiness Assessment
Participants scoring at least 40% in the evaluation components and maintaining a minimum of 40% attendance in both lectures and tutorials will be awarded a completion certificate.
Those who fail to secure 40% in the evaluation components will be eligible for a participation certificate if their attendance is above 40% in both lectures and tutorials.