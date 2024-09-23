IIT Delhi Launches Certificate Programme In Technology And AI Leadership, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced an advanced programme in Technology & AI Leadership (TAILP) to equip tech professionals with the essential skills required in an AI-driven world. The curriculum covers key topics such as AI and machine learning for business, digital transformation, cyber resilience, and emerging technologies like blockchain and the metaverse. Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university are eligible to apply. The deadline for application submission is September 25. The classes for the seven-month-long programme will begin on January 19.

According to the release, the course also includes a capstone project, offering participants hands-on experience in addressing real-world technology assessment challenges.

Participants will attend a two-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, where they will interact with faculty, collaborate with fellow learners, and participate in workshops aimed at enhancing leadership skills and deepening their understanding of AI-driven business landscapes.

The release further states that participants will gain expertise in developing technology strategies, managing IT systems with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance, and cultivating leadership abilities crucial for AI-powered projects. With access to IIT Delhi's advanced AI research, participants will be equipped to drive innovation and remain competitive in the fast-evolving digital economy.

The fee of the programme is Rs 1.69 lakh plus GST. A certificate from IIT Delhi will be awarded upon successful completion.

Who Is This Programme For

The programme's focus on technology executive development will support the evolving role of technology strategy and management in modern-day business.

New and emerging tech leaders and IT decision-makers seeking to hone their technology management skills and strategic acumen for driving successful and impactful digital transformations

Functional managers in Core business functions who want to embrace technology to drive up efficiency and innovation and aspire to bigger, more powerful leadership positions and global roles

Business consultants, analysts, and tech entrepreneurs who want to acquire advanced skills to reimagine aspects such as AI strategy, capture new markets, disrupt business models, and build a stronger, more relevant and agile brand with their customers

Industry-Aligned Curriculum

Module 01

Managing AI and ML for Business

Overview of AI, ML and Data Science

Computational approaches in Artificial Intelligence

Deep Learning, Computer Vision, and Generative AI

Hands-on in Machine Learning for Leaders

Governance and Strategies for Managing Responsible AI

Module 02

Managing Digital Transformation and Strategic Alignment

Technology and Business Strategy Fusion: Strategic Alignment

Process and Challenges of Digital Transformation

Planning and executing AI-led Digital Transformation

Enterprise Systems and Enterprise Architecture

Module 03

Organisational Leadership in the World of AI and DT

Talent Acquisition, Development, and Retention Strategies in Technology Teams

Change Management in Digital Transformation

Organisation Culture Management and Skill Development in

Technology-led Organisation

Module 04

Project Leadership and IT Project Management

Software Project Management and Agile Paradigms

Lean Methodologies - Resource Planning and Budgeting

Orchestrating Deployment: DevOps

Project Finance, Budgeting, Valuation and ROI

Module 05

Cyber Resilience and Information Assurance

Overview to Cyber Security Threats in an AI Era

Cyber Vulnerability and Threat Management

Audits of Cyber Security Initiatives

Human Factors in Cyber Security

Module 06

Emerging Digital Technologies and Business Models

Cloud Enterprise Systems and Quantum Computing in

Enterprises

Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and Financial Technologies

Digital Platforms and Platform Economy

Leveraging Emerging Technologies for Digital Content

Management in Search Engines -- Google case-study

Mixed Reality (MR) and Extended Reality (XR)

Capstone Project

Part A: Emerging Technology Deep Dive

Part B: Emerging Technology Readiness Assessment

Participants scoring at least 40% in the evaluation components and maintaining a minimum of 40% attendance in both lectures and tutorials will be awarded a completion certificate.

Those who fail to secure 40% in the evaluation components will be eligible for a participation certificate if their attendance is above 40% in both lectures and tutorials.