'Euphoric Experience': Woman Goes Into Labour During Taylor Swift Concert

A pregnant woman went into labour while attending Taylor Swift's concert in Australia. The 31-year-old danced through the pain and gave birth days later, as per a report in the New York Post. Jenn Gutierrez, who was 38 weeks pregnant, flew 412 kilometres from Canberra, Australia, to Melbourne to witness her favourite singer perform. Despite the fact that her due date was just two weeks away, she was determined to attend the Eras Tour with her husband, Michael Sin and her twin sister.

However, during the 'Reputation' set, which was one hour into the concert, Ms Gutierrez started having contractions. She continued dancing and singing during the contractions, which persisted throughout the show. They ended when she returned to the hotel, and the next morning, she was able to take a flight home.

A few days later, in February 2024, she gave birth to a baby girl, who is now two months old.

"They started during the Reputation set. I thought 'I'm not going anywhere. If this baby comes she coming out now. The contractions got progressively worse. In the Midnights set I thought 'OMG, I'm going to have this baby right now'," Ms Gutierrez said.

The two sisters have been big fans of the artist and were extremely excited when they purchased $600 Australian Dollar (Rs 33,000 approximately) VIP tickets last year. "We were doing the maths and we didn't think I was going to be that pregnant initially. We then realised we were cutting it close," the woman said.

She was allowed to fly six days before Ms Swift's show, however had reservations about the eight-hour road journey. Ms Gutierrez continued, "We were adamant about going. No way we were going to miss the show."

After the trio got ready to attend the concert, Ms Gutierrez said that she felt the contractions starting an hour in. She said: "I was so shocked. I was a bit taken back. My twins sister was next to me monitoring me. My husband was keeping an eye on my heart rate on my Apple watch. I hope the girls behind me didn't think I'm not a real Swiftie because I kept sitting down. It was a euphoric experience."

However, by the end of the show, she was not able to stand or walk properly. "I felt the baby on its way out because she was so low. Imagine standing for three hours with a bowling ball between your legs. I waddled out of the stadium." Ms Gutierrez added that she was able to ease the contractions after reaching the hotel and flew back the next morning.

A few days later, she gave birth to a "happy" and "healthy" baby girl weighing around 3.3 kilograms. "The first song she listened to was Fearless by Taylor Swift. She is an imbedded Swiftie," the new mother said.