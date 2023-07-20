Entrepreneur Shares Job Applicant's CV Who Has '13 Years Of Experience As Homemaker'

The job applicant has earned praise for including her including her experience as homemaker

Yugansha Chokra, founder of content marketing company Growthic recently took to LinkedIn to share a picture of a CV he received recently. The unnamed job applicant included her experience as a homemaker in her CV. The internet is praising the woman for highlighting the crucial role of a homemaker.

In his LinkedIn post, Mr Chokra praised the woman for mentioning her experience as a homemaker in her CV, and called it a 'challenging role'.

He wrote, "We saw this CV, she has 13 years of experience as a homemaker. Definitely, something that can make her stand out. And the reason I love this is because managing a family is a real task, something that can't be undervalued. Less than 20% of women in India are working in a professional capacity. Gender gaps in housework participation are the largest among couples with children. It's a real job, you can't just discount the amount of work someone has to do to manage a family. Thoughts on this type of CV?"

Posted a few hours ago, the post has received a barrage of comments on LinkedIn.

Commenting on it, a user wrote, "Managing a household really is a full-time job. It's great to see this experience being highlighted on a CV."

Another user wrote, "Absolutely love it Yugansh Chokra. Makes me wonder that there is so much stigma attached to being a homemaker that nobody has really tried something like this before. This should have been the norm. Women should have never been afraid of putting homemakers on their CVs, but unfortunately, it is something looked down upon. Very proud and happy to see such small changes come about."

"Mentioning Homemaker as an experience is noteworthy and this truly reflects the open mindset of the person to be able to add qualitative value to something which is usually sidelined and considered a minimal task by the society," the third user commented.

"My journey is the same... I was on a career pause for enjoying motherhood but that doesn't mean I did not keep updating myself. At that time I learnt so many things in the medical fraternity and was able to know how actual health transformation can be done. I really appreciate my company owner who believes in my skills and he is given an opportunity to serve this society to deliver actual results," the fourth user commented.



