Entrepreneur Asks Elon Musk If He Can Buy 'WHO From Bill Gates', His Reply

Is WHO is next big haul on billionaire Elon Musk's bucket list? Twitter users reminisced about the Tesla founder's 2017 conversation about the purchase of Twitter when recently one user asked Musk if he can "buy WHO" from Bill Gates.

An entrepreneur named Dr Eli David asked the Twitter boss if can buy WHO from Bill Gates. The post reads, "Can you buy WHO from Bill Gates and make it about health?" Responding to this, Elon Musk asked, "How much does it cost?"

See the post below:

.@elonmusk, can you buy WHO from Bill Gates and make it about health? — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 10, 2023



Dr David replied to Musk and wrote, "WHO annual budget: $7B, WHO annual damage: $700B+"

Musk's tweet has caused a buzz on the micro-blogging platform. The last time he did something like this, the world got to know about the Twitter deal.

His followers were quick to react to the post.

"I think Elon getting named richest person on the planet is like the rest of us on payday and thinking we should treat ourselves," wrote one user.

Another user commented, "Here we go again" along with a screenshot of the chat between Dave Smith and Musk back in 2017.

Few Twitter users even started a poll about if they will see a repeat of the Twitter takeover with the WHO. While 69 per cent voted 'Yes', 31 per cent voted for 'No'.

"Let's all chip in, so we can make this happen! ... puts car and bike on Craigslist," the third user commented.

"I'm sure the price went up big time after Elons response," the fourth user wrote.

"Real value now is at 1$. But you can buy it at a 50% discount," the fifth wrote.

The SpaceX chief in the past tweeted about "buying Coca-Cola", which left Mr Musk's followers guessing about his next move.