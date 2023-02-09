Elton John's Farewell Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing Music Tour of All Time

Elton John's final tour breaks all records.

Sir Elton John, the veteran musician, has set the record for the highest-grossing music tour of all time. The English musician's ongoing "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour has already earned him more money than any other artist's tour in history, and the artist's long and final tour still has many shows left.

According to a Guinness World Records article citing a report by Billboard Boxscore, the renowned British singer earned an astounding $817.9 million from the eight legs (278 concerts) of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The performances, which took place between September 2018 and January 2023, have grown to be the most successful music tour.

The record book further reported that Elton's tour has smashed the record previously held by Ed Sheeran for his 'Divide Tour', which earned $776.2 million from 225 shows. U2 and the Rolling Stones had previously held the record.

With 51 concerts scheduled between March and July 2023 for Elton's third and final European leg of the tour, his earnings are expected to rise.

John announced the farewell world tour in 2018, but it was curtailed by the Covid pandemic and after he was injured in a fall.

The British singer has scored a hit single in every decade since the 1970s and amassed worldwide record sales of 300 million.