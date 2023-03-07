Elon Musk's Use Of Bodyguards Inside Twitter Headquarters Suggests Lack Of Trust, Says Employee

The engineer said the bodyguards are "tall", "bulky" and like they're from "Hollywood movie".

Elon Musk is accompanied around Twitter's headquarters by at least two bodyguards who even follow him to the restroom, an engineer has told the BBC. The Twitter employee, who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity, said that bodyguards were "bulky" and "tall" and like they are from a "Hollywood movie".

"Wherever he [Elon Musk] goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie-[style] bodyguards. Even when [he goes] to the restroom," the Twitter employee told the outlet.

It is not uncommon for high-flying executives and CEOs to be accompanied by bodyguards, or for companies to spend considerable amounts of money providing them with security details. However, the engineer said that he thought Mr Musk's use of bodyguards inside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco suggested a lack of trust in the firm's employees.

Further, he went on to speak about the disorganised workplace. He stated that things may appear fine on the outside, however, "for someone on the inside, it's like a building where all the pieces are on fire". "When you look at it from the outside the facade looks fine, but I can see that nothing is working. All the plumbing is broken, all the faucets, everything," he added.

The Twitter employee claimed that "nobody's taking care" of the work that previously was done to limit harassment on the social media platform. Citing internal research by Twitter, the BBC reported that hate has spiked, trolls are freer and more active and harassment is on the rise as misogynistic and abusive profiles see a rise in their numbers of followers by 69%.

"A totally new person, without the expertise, is doing what used to be done by more than 20 people," the engineer said, adding, "That leaves room for much more risk, many more possibilities of things that can go wrong."

The engineer also said that there are so many things "broken" and "there's nobody taking care of it". He claimed that Twitter has grown more chaotic because Mr Musk doesn't trust Twitter staff. He even went on to say that all cleaning and catering workers have been fired and that the new Twitter chief even tried to sell office plants to staff.