Elon Musk Mocks Ex-Twitter Employee Who Questioned Him Regarding His Job Status

Twitter recently sacked around200 employees

Twitter recently sacked around 200 employees, or 10 percent of its workforce, in a fresh round of job cuts. Impacted by the layoffs, an ex-Twitter employee who wanted to know his employment status was mocked by Elon Musk. It all started when Haraldur Thorleifsson, took to Twitter to gain answers from the billionaire regarding his abrupt termination. Mr. Thorleifsson said he first discovered the news of his layoff when he was no longer able to log into his workstation with his Twitter credentials.

Elon Musk soon responded and asked what work he does at the company. Mr. Thorleifsson then shared his job profile and the specific work he was doing at Twitter. After discussing a few things, Mr. Musk then laughed at him using emojis, indicating that he has been sacked.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

The mockery didn't end there. Mr. Musk then shared a funny YouTube clip from the 1999 movie 'Office Space', asking the Twitter employee if he's a ''people person.''

''Would you say that you're a people person?'' he wrote while sharing the clip. The title of the video reads, ''What would you say...you do here?''

Would you say that you're a people person?https://t.co/kLD9NWHVIT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

In reply to him, Mr. Thorleifsson wrote, ''Yes! I am a people person!''

Meanwhile, the Twitter exchange has gone viral, with many people finding Mr. Musk's attitude rude and disrespectful. One user wrote, '' I'm sorry to say it doesn't seem to be an actual question but him mocking you, someone who was just laid off. This makes me so upset i will probably cancel my subscription. I cannot support such a cruel organization. Explain yourself Elon!''

Another commented, ''Absolutely horrendous, absurd way to deal with someone who just wants to know if they still have a job at the company you run.'' A third said, ''Why are you being like this to him Elon? He's being polite & decent here.''

A fourth added, ''It's so disappointing to see good people treated with such disdain and disrespect – all coming from a place of ignorance. Halli and the rest of the Twitter team deserve better.''