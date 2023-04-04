Elon Musk's Tweets Explain Why He Changed Twitter Blue Bird Logo

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in November last year.

In a stunning move, Elon Musk on Tuesday replaced the iconic blue bird logo of Twitter with a meme of the cryptocurrency. The 'Doge' meme is appearing on the top left corner of the Twitter feed homescreen on the Web version. This is the latest change since Mr Musk bought the microblogging platform for $44 billion last November. He had earlier tweeted that from April, Twitter will only recommend content from paid accounts in the For You feed, the first screen users see when they open the app.

The 'Dog' meme as logo has sparked a flurry of comments on Twitter.

"Elon Musk changed Twitter Logo to Doge. Is it fun Tuesday on Twitter?" one user asked. "Always some attention seeky nonsense happening on Twitter. Who cares if it's a bird or a doge," said another.

Mr Musk is a supporter of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a joke in 2013. He noted that Tesla accepts Dogecoin as payment for merchandise and reiterated that SpaceX will do the same soon.

Dogecoin soared by nearly 30 per cent, according to Bloomberg, after its picture suddenly appeared in the website interface.

As more and more users started asking questions why the logo was changed, Mr Musk posted two tweets, presenting a humorous take on his move.

One of his tweets shows the face of the 'Doge' meme riding a car while a police officer supposedly checks the driving license which displays the 'old' blue bird logo.

Doge tells the cop "that's an old photo".

Then, in another tweet, Mr Musk shared a screenshot of an old conversation with a user who asked him to "buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge". He said in the tweet it's done "as promised".

Vox, meanwhile, highlighted a "relevant" piece of news that users are pointing to - a Reuters reports that said Mr Musk is facing a $258 billion lawsuit alleging he ran a pyramid scheme to support dogecoin. The Twitter CEO's legal team asked the court to dismiss the dogecoin suit a few days before the meme appeared on Twitter's site.