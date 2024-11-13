The AI model pointed out specific instances where Musk shared false or misleading information.

Elon Musk's own Artificial intelligence (AI) model, Grok, has admitted that the billionaire is a significant spreader of misinformation online. In response to user Gary Koepnick's inquiry about him being responsible for spreading the most misinformation on X, the chatbot surprisingly said ''Yes.'' In a detailed response, the chatbot cited several key factors including Musk's vast online reach and influence, his misleading posts on US elections, and a shift in content moderation policies under his ownership.

"Yes, there is substantial evidence and analysis suggesting that Elon Musk has spread misinformation on various topics, including elections, to a very large audience through his social media platform, X," Grok responded. ''As the owner of X and the most followed user, Musk's posts receive significant visibility, often being seen by millions or even billions of users. This high engagement rate has led to widespread dissemination of misinformation,'' the chatbot added.

See the post here:

The AI model pointed out specific instances where Musk shared false or misleading information with his massive following and attributed this information to various media outlets and journalists. Grok also noted that given Musk's immense influence, his false claims have the potential to shape public opinion, sway political discourse, and impact decision-making.

''Musk has shared manipulated videos and debunked claims about voting processes, including allegations about non-citizen voting, which are common themes in misinformation narratives. His posts have sometimes led to real-world consequences, like affecting voter trust or complicating disaster relief efforts with false claims about government responses,'' Grok wrote.

Grok's response has sparked a wave of criticism and mockery towards Musk, with many pointing out the irony of his own AI model calling him out for spreading misinformation. One user wrote, ''Grok became woke,'' while another commented, ''How long before Elon bans Grok from X?''

Meanwhile, Musk has been appointed to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, a fellow Trump supporter and entrepreneur. A key supporter of Donald Trump during the US election, he donated over 100 million dollars to Trump's re-election battle and campaigned aggressively using his social media platform, X.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement," Trump said in a statement.