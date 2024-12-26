Elon Musk Reveals He Uses Mounjaro For Weight Loss In Christmas Post

Elon Musk, the 53-year-old CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, recently shared a festive image of himself dressed as Santa Claus, humorously captioned "Ozempic Santa." In the comments section of the post, he clarified that he uses Mounjaro, a drug similar to Ozempic. Mounjaro is a GLP-1 inhibitor developed to help people with diabetes regulate their blood glucose and insulin levels, which has also been effective for weight loss. The billionaire said he prefers Mounjaro over Ozempic, another popular GLP-1 inhibitor, due to its fewer side effects and increased effectiveness.

Both Mounjaro and Ozempic are primarily designed to help individuals with diabetes regulate their blood glucose and insulin levels. However, they have gained popularity in the US for their weight-loss benefits. Musk has been a long-time advocate for the widespread use of GLP-1 inhibitors to combat obesity, sparking debate with Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who argues that promoting healthier eating habits is a more cost-effective solution.

Notably, GLP-1 inhibitors like Mounjaro and Ozempic work by slowing stomach emptying, making users feel fuller for longer, and reducing the drive to eat. While they can be effective for weight loss, they may have side effects like nausea, bloating, and changes in bowel habits.

In another post, he shared a heartwarming childhood photo of himself dressed as Santa Claus. The picture shows a young Musk wearing a Santa suit, carrying a white bag, and standing on a tree-lined road. Musk compared this nostalgic photo to his current "Ozempic Santa" look, captioning the post "How it started vs how it's going."

